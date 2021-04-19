European Super League, latest news and reactions from UEFA, FIFA and the world of football

04/19/2021

Upon confirmation of the creation of the European Football Super League, which will have 15 training clubs, the world of football has been immersed in a situation of ‘chaos’, where the format and the leagues themselves, as we currently know them, could change in brief.

Villarreal does not believe in the Super League

Villarreal condemned “strongly” this Monday the announced proposal for the creation of a European Super League that he has described as “secessionist and elitist” and that in his opinion “attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the deepest part of the world. ecosystem of national and European football “.

Figo: “This greedy and insensitive move would spell disaster”

“This so-called ‘Super League’ is anything but ‘Super'”, says Figo, who affirms that it only serves “interested owners, who stopped caring about their fans long ago, and with total disregard for sporting merit. Tragic.”

Hansi Flick also rejects the Super League

“I don’t think the European Super League is something positive for European football”, said the Bayern coach, in tune with the club’s positioning. He assured it in the press conference before the game that his team has tomorrow against Leverkusen.

Ander Herrera, very against the European Super League

The Spanish PSG midfielder spoke out on Monday against the project to create a European Super League promoted by twelve powerful clubs, whom he accused of “ending the dream of football.” “I fell in love with popular soccer, with fans’ soccer, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest. If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, “he commented.

Boris Johnson: “I will do everything I can so that the Superliga does not go ahead”

British Prime Minister pledged this Monday to “do everything he can” to prevent the European Football Super League project from “going ahead as planned.” “We are going to look at everything we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this (the Super League) does not go ahead as planned, “Johnson said in statements to the media, who already expressed his opposition to the idea last night.

Atlético officially confirms its adherence to the Superliga

Atlético has confirmed through a statement on its official website its adhesion to the European Super League, in which it would be one of the three Spanish representatives together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and which, according to the rojiblanco club, aims to be “the best competition sports clubs in the world “.

The Belgian Federation opposes the Super League

“We support UEFA and we oppose the organization of a closed competition like the one agreed between 12 leading European football clubs,” the Royal Belgian Union of Football Societies-Association said on the social network Twitter.

Borussia Dortmund also rejects the plan to create a European Super League

The statement reads as follows, among other things: “This agreement ensures that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. It was the opinion of all ECA board members to reject plans to create a Superliga “, assured the executive director of the Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Hungary says the rich want to “appropriate” football with the Superliga

“Hungary supports UEFA and FIFA, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation, in defending the integrity of the championships at the national or European level,” says the prime minister, the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán.

Lineker pleads to stand before the Superliga

Soccer is nothing without the fans. We have seen it clearly in the last twelve months. If the fans stand up to this project that goes against the football pyramid, it can be stopped, “he said on Twitter.

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. – Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

Alex Ferguson positions himself against the European Super League

Ferguson: “To speak of a Super League is to depart from 70 years of European football. Being a player for a provincial team like Dunfermline in the 60s and coach of Aberdeen, winning the Cup Winners’ Cup for a small Scottish club was like climbing Everest “Ferguson told Reuters.

The Scottish coach has played in four Champions League finals.

Manchester United leaves the ECA and Ed Woodward, from UEFA

Manchester United has left the European Club Association (ECA), and Ed Woodward, one of the club’s owners, has left his post at UEFA, following confirmation of the creation of the European Super League, where he will occupy a position.

Total war

The announcement of the creation of the Super League opens a conflict of interest with clubs and federations

LaLiga’s statement about the Super League

The body, as Javier Tebas did, has strongly condemned the announced proposal

‘I veto’ the national teams

One of the threats has been the ‘veto’ of footballers from competing with their respective national teams, but the clubs know that it will not exist.

