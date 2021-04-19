European Super League: JP Morgan Chase will finance the tournament with 3.5 billion euros

The creation of the new and controversial European Super League would have a giant financial manager in the firm JP Morgan Chase, one of the oldest financial companies in the world, with more than 200 years of experience in the field, and who would ‘contribute’ an investment of up to 3.5 billion euros distributed in the 20 clubs that participate in this new competition.

According to unofficial reports, the firm will award an amount of 400 million euros to the team that is the winner of the contest.

The American financial firm itself has made official the announcement that they will be the ones who will finance this new tournament, in addition to the fact that it has been aired that this company has ties with the president of the nascent league, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, one of the teams. founders.

“According to some information, the US bank JP Morgan Chase has agreed to finance the project together with Key Capital, a company linked to Borja Prado, Florentino’s regular collaborator,” confirmed Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

The tournament would seek to help these teams to recover their economic losses after the pandemic, in addition to generating a sports show and the ‘fairer’ distribution of the prizes.

According to the newspaper Marca, in the last three editions of the UEFA Champions League, 1950 million euros were distributed in each edition. Of that amount, 488 million is destined to initial payments for winning the right to compete in the tournament; 585 million are payments according to results and 292 million are going to variables; while about 600 million are distributed according to the performance of the last 10 years. A system in which all participants receive money and best prizes are awarded to the best clubs.

JP Morgan Chase Bank was established throughout its history by the merger of more than 1,200 institutions, which began with The Manhattan Company, created in 1799 and authorized by the state of New York to supply drinking water to the city.

Headquartered in New York, it is a leader in investment banking, financial services and asset management. JPMorgan Chase is the No. 1 banking institution in the United States, followed by Bank of America and Citigroup.

Since January 2006, Jamie Dimon has been the bank’s CEO, a position to which he added that of president in December of that same year.

JPMorgan Chase shares are owned by large institutions, pension plans, mutual funds, and individual investors. About 100 million people in the United States own shares of the bank as veterans, teachers, police, firefighters, retirees or those who save for a home, school or retirement, according to its president, Jamie Dimon, in his letter from presentation of the 2019 results, in which it obtained a net profit of 36,431 million dollars, 12% more than the previous year, with an annual turnover of 115,627 million dollars, 6% higher than 2018.

Undoubtedly, large banking entities play an important role in the financial support of the world of sports, in the case of JP Morgan it participates as a sponsor in different sports disciplines, from MLB teams (Major League Baseball, USA), or the NBA (National Basketball Association, USA), MLS (American football), is present in the US Open of tennis, as well as in other activities such as motor racing, rugby or horse racing.

Last January, the British newspaper “The Times” published an 18-page document in which the project of the possible European Super League was revealed, made up of 15 founding teams, including three Spanish clubs (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid), who would have been offered up to € 350 million each to join the competition.

