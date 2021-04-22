European Super League: Florentino Pérez launches new message against UEFA

After the founding teams of the European Super League began to “flee”, which was canceled a couple of days after its creation, Florentino Pérez sent a harsh message against the UEFA.

In an interview for “El Larguero” of Cadena SER, the president of Real Madrid and the Super league pointed out that the UEFA Y The Spanish league they were thrown with everything against the teams that would participate in this new tournament, in search of “intimidating” them and that they would end up leaving the competition.

“I have never seen a greater aggressiveness on the part of the president of UEFA and the Spanish league. After giving the news, we asked to see UEFA and they haven’t even answered us. An aggressiveness began that in 20 years I have never seen, as if we had killed someone “

On the rapid departure of the Premier League clubs, Florentino assured that it was due to the hostile attitude of UEFA, which prevented them from creating a new tournament that he claims was “for the good of football”

“The English have left because of the atmosphere. UEFA has put on a show that has surprised me “

“I have spoken three times today with Andrea Agnelli. It would be a sin if we did not consolidate this format “

