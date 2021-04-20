European Super League: FIFA backs UEFA and says there will be consequences

The battle between the highest soccer organism and the 12 teams of the Super league just started. After the official announcement of Florentino Pérez about the club tournament at European level, Gianni Infantino support for UEFA and ruled on this decision.

This morning, the FIFA president pointed out that the 12 founding teams of the Super League will have to bear the consequences if it is played, strongly disapproving of the decision of the six English, three Spanish and Italian teams.

“At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove of the creation of a Super League which is a closed competition, a breakdown of the current institutions, the leagues, the federations, UEFA and FIFA.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has urged respect and dialogue and strongly disapproved of the proposed European super league project, and has asked stakeholders to reconsider their stance. ➡️ https://t.co/xtxBAgT4Sr pic.twitter.com/YCnNBc8eSy – FIFA.com in Spanish (@fifacom_es) April 20, 2021

Infantino issued a harsh warning not only to the managers but to the players who belong to this league, indicating that the reason for the Super League is the concentration of wealth in the short term for some clubs.

“If some choose to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their decision. They are responsible for their choice. This means that you are either in or you are out. You cannot be half or half.”