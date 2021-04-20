European Super League: David Beckham disapproves of the tournament and Madrid players back it

David beckham, former player of three of the founding clubs of the Superliga, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Milan, and current owner of Inter Miami, positioned himself against the Superliga and said that the football he loves “is in danger.”

The former English footballer affirmed it on Instagram and his message had several ‘likes’ from players of the Real Madrid.

“I am someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it since I was a child as a fan and I still am now. As a player and now as a club owner I know that sport is not nothing without the fans. We need football to be for everyone, “he wrote on Instagram.

“We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. If we don’t protect these values, the game we love will be in jeopardy,” he added alongside a photo surrounded by Inter Miami fans.

The publication received the ‘like’ of Real Madrid players such as the Brazilian Marcelo, the Croatian Luka Modric, Álvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vázquez, a reaction that conflicts with the positioning of the white club and its president, Florentino Pérez, who assumed the presidency also of the Super League.

Minutes later, the players of the current Madrid squad took their hearts out of Beckham’s post. It is maintained by Zinedine Zidane’s son, Luca, and former club player Luis Figo.