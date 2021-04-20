European Super League: Chelsea fans protest and Petr Cech comes out to talk with them

Before the start of the match between Chelsea and Brighton, the fans of the London box protested against their team around Stamford Bridge, for their decision to participate in the European Super League

With banners and messages, the ‘blue’ fans asked the team to withdraw from the new European competition, since they consider that it undermines the competitiveness that football represents.

Even Chelsea legend Petr Cech had to get off the truck to talk with the fans and give way for the players to enter the venue. Such has been the annoyance of the fans that Abramovich’s team is analyzing the possibility of leaving the project.

Chelsea fans demonstrate against the Super League! ️ Songs such as “cancel the Super League” or “that f * ck Pérez (Florentino Pérez)” sound in the streets of London Some Arsenal and Manchester City fans joined pic.twitter.com/CRP2o0do0Q – BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) April 20, 2021

In the morning, several English media revealed that both Chelsea and Manchester City are considering the option of leaving the Super League due to pressure from their fans and the British government.