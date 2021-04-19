European Super League: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reveal their position to the new European tournament

During the last hours, the topic of conversation in soccer is the creation of the European Super League, a competition that they made official and in which 15 teams and five guests will participate.

The repercussions on the new European tournament will change football as we know it. Given the position of UEFA and FIFA, the clubs will consider whether to participate or not, the truth is that, both the Bayern Munich As the Borussia Dortmund, at the moment they are out.

Also read: European Super League: This is how the ‘new’ Champions League will be played

Through a letter signed by the managers of the German clubs, they revealed that they rejected the invitation and agree with the new reforms that the Champions League will have for the 2024 season.

Members of the board of the European Clubs Association (ECA) held a virtual conference on Sunday evening and confirmed that the board’s decision from last Friday remains valid. This decision means that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. “

Also read: Club América: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

Dortmund, PSG and Bayern Munich were planned to be the three remaining teams to complete the 15; However, given this position, it is expected that the directors of this new league will look for other clubs or be able to convince them to join.