European Super League: All teams that have been removed from the competition

The Castle of Cards the Super League has begun to fall and the megaproject of the great clubs of Europe begins to be in danger after only one day since it was created.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was the first club in making official that initiates the procedures to be erased from the project. The citizens have issued a statement in which they assure that they are taking the first step to put an end to their adventure in the Super League.

Although they have not made any official statement, from England the media such as the ‘BBC’ and ‘The Times’ assure that Chelsea would be about to follow in Manchester City’s footsteps and start the paperwork to say goodbye to the European Super League.

As SPORT has learned, in Barça are considering giving up their participation. The pressure, the rejection by the Barça social mass and the instability of the project are the factors that would lead the Barcelona entity to finally say ‘NO’ to the project.