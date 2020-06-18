Asymptomatic: are they a risk of spread or not? 35:03

. – A team of European scientists says they have found two genetic variations that may show who is most likely to become seriously ill and die of coronavirus, and say they have also found a link to the blood type.

Their findings, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, point to a possible explanation for why some people become so seriously ill with the virus, while most show little symptoms.

They found that people with type A blood have a higher risk of contracting coronavirus and develop severe symptoms, while people with type O blood have a lower risk.

“Our genetic data confirms that blood group O is associated with a lower risk of acquiring covid-19 than that of non-O blood groups, while blood group A was associated with a higher risk than blood groups. they are not A, ”the researchers wrote in their report.

They found that people with type A blood had a 45% higher risk of becoming infected than people with other blood types, and people with type O blood were only 65% ​​more likely to be infected than people with other blood types.

The large international team first published their findings on a non-peer-reviewed prepress server. The report has now been reviewed and published in the widely respected magazine.

Gene search

The researchers, led by Andre Franke, a professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kiel in Germany, studied more than 1,900 severely ill coronavirus patients in Spain and Italy, and compared them to 2,300 people who were not ill. They did what is known as a genome-wide association study, tracing the entire genetic map to find two DNA variations that were more common in the sickest patients.

“We detected a new susceptibility locus in a group of genes on chromosome 3p21.31 and confirmed a possible involvement of the ABO blood group system in covid-19,” they wrote. And two points in the genome were related to the risk of developing respiratory failure.

The researchers cannot say whether the blood type is a direct cause of the differences in susceptibility. It is possible that the genetic changes that affect someone’s risk are also related to blood type, they said.

The two genetic variations they found could be associated with a person’s immune response. The so-called cytokine storm, an overwhelming overreaction of the immune system, is attributed to the deadliest effect of the coronavirus in many patients.

Dr. Roy Silverstein, a hematologist who is the chair of the department of medicine at the Wisconsin School of Medicine, says the blood type link is plausible.

Genes that control blood type also affect structures called sugars on cell surfaces, which in turn could affect the virus’s ability to infect those cells, he said. Furthermore, blood type is linked to the risk of developing blood clots, and it is now clear that severe coronavirus infections are marked by unusual blood clotting throughout the body.

But Silverstein, a former president of the American Society of Hematology, said the findings mean little to the average person. While the increase in risk may sound great, for an entire population of people it is not much, he told CNN.

“The absolute difference in risk is very small,” he said. “The reduction in risk may be statistically significant, but it is a small change in actual risk. You would never tell someone who was type O that they had a lower risk of infection, ”he said.

What the findings would be most useful for would be in the design of coronavirus drugs or vaccines, the researchers say.