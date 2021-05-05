European stocks try to recover from yesterday’s falls

European stocks fail to recover from yesterday’s falls

In the afternoon, and in the US, the private job creation figures for April are published, released every month by the payroll processor ADP, which are usually a good anticipation of the official non-agricultural employment figures that will be published on Friday.

After some doubts in the first minutes of the session, the Dax rises 1.09%; Cac 40, 0.61%; while the FTSE 100 fell by 0.02% and the FTSE Mib, by 1.11%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds 0.93%.

Yesterday in the middle of the session, the main European stock indices turned drastically lower, in a clear follow-up to what the futures of the Wall Street indices were doing at that time. From that moment on, and without the reasons being able to be determined with certainty, the indices were losing more and more ground, until the day closed with strong declines, with technological values ​​and those of the automobile sector at the forefront, which made the German Dax yesterday one of the worst-performing indices in relative terms.

Wall Street managed to close the session yesterday in a mixed zone. The Dow Jones rose 0.06% in a session in which the market was pressured by a significant decline in the most prominent technology, which led the Nasdaq to decline 1.88%. The S&P 500 was down 0.67%.

Investors on Tuesday withdrew their funds from tech giants such as Apple, which fell more than 3.5%, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which fell more than 1.5%, and Facebook, which fell 1.3% , while automaker Tesla slipped 1.65%.

Link Securities analysts explain that “the bonds had a good day in both Europe and the US, which led to slight decreases in their yields, and this despite the fact that one of the reasons why Western equities lost ground yesterday it was investors’ fear of inflation ”.

However, they warn that “it is difficult to explain what happened yesterday on the European and US stock markets. While the fear that inflation will get out of hand for central banks worries investors, and a lot, the high tension in the China Sea, especially between China and Taiwan, was also one of the reasons they cited. some market agents to explain the declines ”.

Read more

“Another reason for a more technical cut could be the high level of overbought presented by many securities, many of which, in addition, have reached very demanding valuations,” they add.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the USA, Janet Yellen, indicated, in a meeting on the future of the economy of the country held in The Atlantic, that interest rates may have to rise a little to avoid an overheating of the economy. Furthermore, he added that they have gone too far by letting long-term problems nestle in the economy.

Yellen also discussed the impact of fiscal policy on monetary policy, noting that it could cause modest increases in interest rates.

The Treasury secretary hopes that these investments will help foster faster growth. The White House reacted to Yellen’s initial comments by stating that they take the inflation issue very seriously.

Later, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Janet Yellen qualified her previous statements, clarifying that she was not predicting or suggesting an interest rate hike. Additionally, Yellen reiterated that he expects the US economy to reach full employment next year, although he agreed with current US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that recent inflationary pressures should be taken as transitory.

In Europe, the results presentation season continues, with the accounts of Veolia, Deutsche Post, Hugo Boss or Intensa Sanpaolo.

German logistics company Deutsche Post again raised its financial forecast on Wednesday after tripling its operating profit in the first quarter, predicting that e-commerce will continue to boom and global trade will rebound.

Deutsche Post DHL raised its operating profit forecast to more than 6.7 billion euros ($ 8.05 billion) in 2021 and more than 7 billion in 2023, compared to a previous expectation of more than 5.6 billion and more than 6 billion, respectively.

Deutsche Post, one of the largest logistics companies in the world, reported that its operating profit in the first quarter soared to 1.9 billion euros with revenue that

Vestas posted an unexpected first-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, which the world’s largest wind turbine maker blamed on the pandemic and lower activity.

The Danish company posted an operating loss before extraordinary items of 71 million euros ($ 85 million), while the average analyst expected a profit of 46 million, according to an analyst survey provided by Vestas.

The euro gives way against the dollar and is exchanged for 1,198 greenbacks.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rises 2.63%; up to $ 69.34; while West Texas appreciated 0.61% to $ 66.08.