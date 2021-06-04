European stocks trim losses after positive data boosts mood

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jun 3 (Reuters) – European equities cut losses on Thursday as positive business growth data in the euro zone and a strong US jobs report boosted confidence on a gray trading day.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 0.1% after falling 0.8% earlier in the session. The vehicle and auto parts and health care sectors advanced, while mining companies declined the most.

* A number of British firms, such as National Grid and Kingfisher, operated without the right to dividends, causing the FTSE 100 to fall 0.6%.

* Following a record expansion in manufacturing activity in the euro zone, the final reading from IHS Markit showed that the bloc’s dominant services sector came back to life last month thanks to easing of restrictions.

* An index covering the service industry soared to a nearly three-year high of 55.2 units from 50.5, up from the leading estimate of 55.1.

* “PMIs are consistent with the increased pace of economic recovery in the euro zone in May,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics. “Price pressures in the manufacturing sector are intensifying, but we continue to think that higher inflation will be temporary.”

* ADP national employment data showed private payrolls in the United States increased by 978,000 in May, well above expectations, setting an optimistic tone ahead of Friday’s prominent official employment report. Nonetheless, Wall Street was down on rising inflationary concerns after the report.

* Another report indicated that the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits in the United States reached its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

* Strong corporate earnings, massive stimulus programs, and an acceleration in the pace of COVID-19 vaccination have helped boost the STOXX 600 12.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 index’s Wall Street is up 11.8%.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)