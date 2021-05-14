European stocks start higher and pick up Wall Street rebound

Madrid, May 14 (EFE) .- The European stock markets have started the session on Friday on the rise and thus pick up the rebound on Wall Street, which yesterday closed with a rise of more than 1% after the last four sessions of consecutive falls.

Minutes after 9:00 am, the Stock Market that rose the most was Madrid, 1.01%; followed by Frankfurt, with 0.99%; London, with 0.69%; Paris, with 0.58%, and Milan, with 0.43%.

The Euro Stoxx 50, which groups together the largest European companies, also rose 0.71%.

Wall Street closed with gains this Thursday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 1.29% after a rebound day in which it recovered part of what it lost the previous day due to fear of the rise in inflation.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 2.32% this Friday, driven by bargain hunting after three days of losses on concerns about rising inflation and its potential impact on economic stimulus.

In Spain, today it was known that energy prices raised the consumer price index (CPI) to 2.2% in April, nine tenths more than in March and the highest rate since October 2018, according to the data confirmed this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Investors will also be watching the May advance survey from the University of Michigan in the US, as well as April data on industrial production and the import price index.

In the debt market, the interest of the German bond, considered the safest, fell at this time and stood at -0.150%.

The yield on the US bond, the one that most worries investors, fell to 1,656%.

In the currency market, the euro advanced against the dollar and was changed to 1,210 units.

In the oil market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rose 0.04% to around $ 68.27 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.11% before the open formal market and was trading at $ 63.92.

Gold rose and was selling at $ 1,832.75 per ounce.

