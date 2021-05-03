European stocks show upward trend after flat start

Madrid, May 3 (EFE) .- The main European stock exchanges show an upward trend after a fairly flat start of the session and in a week in which more business results will be pending, the eurozone retail sales, as well as of industrial production for the month of March.

As soon as the session began, the Old Continent stock exchanges were trading practically flat, however shortly after they began to register gains that were 0.61% for Milan, 0.50% for Frankfurt, 0.49 for Paris, 0.45 % for Madrid and 0.12% for London.

For its part, the Euro Stoxx50, which groups together the largest European companies, gained 0.54%.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange does not operate this Monday when the national holiday of Constitution Day is celebrated in Japan.

Wall Street closed last Friday in the red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.54% at the end of a negative week that, nevertheless, completes an April with notable gains in the US market.

In the debt market, the interest on the German bond, considered the safest, fell to -0.201%.

The yield on the US bond, the one that most worries investors, also fell and stood at 1,626%.

In the currency market, the euro rose against the dollar and was changing at 1.20 units.

In the oil market, Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, lost 0.13% to around $ 66.67 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also fell 0.13% before the formal opening of the market and was trading at $ 63.50.

Gold rose and was selling at $ 1,779.3 per ounce.

