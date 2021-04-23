European stocks seal first weekly decline in last eight, Allfunds skyrocket in debut

By Sruthi Shankar

Apr 23 (Reuters) – European stocks posted their first weekly decline of the past eight on Friday as the rebound in coronavirus cases globally offset optimism about a strong corporate earnings season as Spanish firm Allfunds jumped on its debut on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.2%, closing the week down 0.8%. Defensive roles such as the health care and consumer sector were among those that fell the most, while rising commodity prices boosted miners.

* Confidence was shaken by reports Thursday that US President Joe Biden plans to raise income taxes on the rich, a proposal that some believe will be difficult to pass in Congress.

* For its part, India reported the highest daily count of coronavirus cases globally for the second day and Japan declared “short and powerful” states of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as the country struggles to contain the spike in the pandemic.

* “There are fears of a third wave of infections in many parts of the world. That is going to continue to act as a drag on index growth,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

* For its part, Spanish fund distribution company Allfunds soared more than 20.4% on its first day of operations, boosting an Initial Public Offering market hit by Deliveroo’s disappointing debut last month.

* To date, about 10% of the STOXX 600 companies have presented their quarterly results and 67% have reported earnings above expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

* Major regional indices barely moved after a survey showed the euro zone’s recovery from the pandemic-spawned economic recession was much stronger than expected in April.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)