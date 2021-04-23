European stocks rise with attention to results before the ECB

Rises in European stocks with attention to results before the ECB

Rises in European stocks at the opening of the session on Thursday. following the wake left yesterday by Wall Street and this morning by the Asian stock markets.

“Despite the falls suffered by the stock markets at the beginning of the week, which we attribute to mere profit takings, the acceleration that the population immunization process is experiencing in many European countries such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain, we believe can be the catalyst that European stock markets need to continue rising, led, in turn, by stocks whose activity is more closely linked to the economic cycle and which, therefore, benefit more from the reopening of economies and the recovery of same ”, explain Link Securities analysts.

The Dax rises 0.48%; Cac 40, 0.07%; the FTSE 100, 0.29% and the FTSE Mib, 0.35%. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.38%.

The European stock markets thus maintain the green with which they closed the day yesterday, after two consecutive days of declines, in a session in which investors took advantage of the recent cuts in many values ​​to increase positions in them.

Rises in the main indices of the old continent at the start of a day marked by the Governing Council of the ECB, a meeting from which no changes are expected in the main parameters of the institution’s monetary policy.

Nor are changes expected in the speech that the members of the Council have been maintaining recently, so its president, Christine Lagarde, will adjust to the script provided during the press conference that she will maintain after the end of the Governing Council.

Link Securities experts warn that “in the market there is some concern about a potential change in the ECB’s discourse as of June, when the institution’s analysts reveal their new macroeconomic picture.”

If the ECB revises its growth and inflation expectations upwards, it is possible that it will also start talking about the possible start of the withdrawal of stimulus. The reaction of the bond and equity markets in the region will largely depend on how it conveys its objectives and the timeframe given for it.

Lagarde could convey the Council’s opinion on issues such as the current situation of the Eurozone economy; the importance of accelerating the vaccination process against Covid-19 in the region; the impact that the acceleration of monthly bond purchases is having on bond yields; the need to start up fiscal aid as soon as possible – the recovery fund or the institution’s intention to maintain its unconditional support for the region’s economy.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,204 greenbacks.

The reference Brent oil in Europe is down 0.29%, to 65.13 dollars; while West Texas cut 0.39% to $ 61.11.

On the other hand, the results presentation season in Europe continues, with the accounts of Orange, Pernod Ricard, Renault, Rexel, Vinci, Vivendi, Sap, Moncler, Tele2, Volvo, Credit Suisse, or Nestlé.

Credit Suisse recorded losses of 252 million Swiss francs (228 million euros) in the first quarter of 2021, in contrast to the net profit of 1,314 million Swiss francs (1,192 million euros) recorded in the same period of the previous year, as a consequence of the adverse impact of the collapse of a US hedge fund, which led the entity to provision 4,430 million Swiss francs (4,019 million euros).

Without taking into account the extraordinary charges associated with this fund, identified by the press as Archegos Capital, Credit Suisse’s adjusted net profit between January and March 2021 reached 3,596 million Swiss francs (3,263 million euros), compared to the earnings of 946 million Swiss francs (858 million euros) recorded in its results for the same period of 2020