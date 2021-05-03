European stocks rise with attention on PMIs

The Dax rises 0.40%; Cac 40, 0.21% and FTSE Mib, 0.09%. The Euro Stoxx 50 rebounded 0.31%, in a session without great activity, with the London, Athens and Dublin stock exchanges closed for a local holiday. The Old Continent indices rise pending the publication of the manufacturing PMIs for April in Europe and the US. On Wednesday it will be the turn of the same index referring to the services sector.

According to what Eurostat announced on Friday, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Euro Zone contracted according to preliminary calculations by 0.6% in the Euro Zone in 1Q2021 compared to 4Q2020, a quarter in which it had decreased by 0, 7%. In the interannual rate, and always according to the preliminary estimate of the data, the GDP of the Eurozone fell by 1.8% (-4.9% in 4Q2020). Analysts expected a quarter-on-quarter contraction of the indicator of 0.7% and a year-on-year of 1.9%, in both cases slightly higher than the real ones.

In addition, Eurostat published its preliminary estimate of the consumer price index (CPI) for April for the Eurozone. Thus, the CPI of the Euro Zone rose by 1.6% in the interannual rate in April compared to the 1.3% that had done so in March and the 1.5% expected by analysts.

If food, alcohol and tobacco prices and energy prices are excluded, the underlying CPI for the Eurozone rose by 0.8% in April, which represents a slight slowdown compared to the year-on-year increase in this variable. in March, it had been 0.9%.

Analysts had expected a similar reading to the real one in this case.

Finally, Eurostat published on Friday that the unemployment rate in the Euro Zone, in seasonally adjusted figures, fell in March to 8.1% from 8.2% in February, thus improving what was expected by the analysts, that it was that the unemployment rate of the region was situated in the analyzed month in 8.3%.

According to Eurostat, in March there were 13.166 million unemployed in the Euro Zone, which represents a decrease of 209,000 people compared to February. In interannual terms, unemployment in the Euro Zone increased in March by 1,614 million. .

In addition, the German Federal Institute of Statistics, Destatis, published on Friday that, according to its first estimate of the data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Germany fell by 1.7% in 1Q2021 compared to 4Q2020.

Today it was known that the German retail sales figure in March rose 7.7% in real terms compared to the previous month, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office published on Monday. The February data was revised upwards, from 1.2% to 2.7%.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected the figure to rise 3.0% in March.

In year-on-year terms, retail sales rose 11.0%, after the February data was revised upwards, from -9.0% to -6.6%. The Reuters poll pointed to the figure falling 0.3% â € ‹year-on-year in March.

The “cruise rhythm” results presentation season in the main European squares. Thus, in the coming days, companies of great relevance in their sectors of activity such as Volkswagen, Siemens, Adidas, Enel, AXA or Societe Generale will release their quarterly figures.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,203 greenbacks.

The European Central Bank may begin to phase out emergency stimulus measures when the rate of vaccination against the coronavirus reaches a decisive level and the economy accelerates, Luis de Guindos, the bank’s vice president, told an Italian newspaper.

The ECB will meet again on June 10 and the most conservative monetary policy makers are already calling for a cut in bond purchases, while others, especially from the south of the bloc, advocate continuing to show patience when withdrawing the bonds. helps.

“If by accelerating the vaccination campaign, we manage to have vaccinated 70% of the adult population of Europe by the summer and the economy starts to pick up speed, we can also start to think about abandoning emergency mode in the area of ​​monetary policy “De Guindos told La Repubblica newspaper.

“The normalization of monetary policy should go hand in hand with the normalization of the economy,” he said in the interview with the newspaper.

In the commodity market, oil prices show declines of close to 1%. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe cuts 0.81%; up to 66.22 dollars per barrel, while the US West Texas lost 0.94% to 62.99 dollars.

The European stocks rise with the attention in the futures of Wall Street, that anticipate advances to the other side of the Atlantic.

Wall Street closed this Friday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones, fell 0.54% at the end of a negative week that, nevertheless, completes a month of April with notable gains in the US market.

The selective S&P 500 fell 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.85%.

All three indicators posted slight weekly losses, but closed April with solid gains: 5.4% for the Nasdaq, 5.2% for the S&P 500 and 2.7% for the Dow Jones.

The New York stock market took a breather after setting a record yesterday in the S&P 500, despite better-than-expected quarterly results from e-commerce giant Amazon and positive macroeconomic data.