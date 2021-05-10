European stocks rise to record highs as miners rise

May 10 (Reuters) – European stocks hit record highs on Monday, with miners leading the session’s gains on rising commodity prices and optimism about economies reopening.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.1% to close the session at an all-time high. Shares of miners rose 2.3% to a 10-year high.

* London-listed miners such as Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore gained between 1.7% and 2.6%. Benchmark iron ore and steel futures in China hit record highs, and copper prices also hit record highs on expectations of better demand.

* “The commodity price boom is good news for the materials or cyclical sectors,” said Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood Group in London.

* “It cements the idea that there is a greater rotation towards the value and commodity sectors. But, on the other hand, it has the clear risk that it will exacerbate concerns about inflation,” he added.

* Investors will closely monitor US inflation data released this week to assess whether a sharp rise in prices will lead the Federal Reserve to change its monetary policy.

* Weaker-than-expected US employment data released on Friday fueled expectations that interest rates will stay low for a while.

* London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, affected by a rise in the British pound, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the next phase of reopening the COVID-19 lockdowns.

* The European travel and leisure sector fell 1.4%, while technology stocks fell 2.4%.

* The results season in Europe entered the home stretch, as approximately two-thirds of the STOXX 600 companies have already reported their first quarter results. Of those, roughly three-quarters have exceeded earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)