European stocks rise to all-time high, but concerns about the economy remain

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

Jul 12 (.) – European stocks hit new highs on Monday thanks to widespread gains, but concerns about the pace of economic recovery made defensive sectors the most in demand, while stocks of travel companies plunged on the rise. Delta variant of the coronavirus.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% to 461.10 points, following Friday’s gains, which closed a turbulent week. The German DAX also briefly touched a new high of 15,806,900 before closing just below that level.

* The real estate, public services and health sectors increased the most, between 1.4% and 1.6%. Travel and leisure fell 1.3% with British airlines leading the losses.

* The World Health Organization said Monday that the infectious Delta variant was becoming dominant, and that many countries had not yet received enough doses of vaccines to protect their healthcare workers.

* However, England was ready to lift COVID-19 restrictions next week.

* London stocks lagged behind their European peers as declines in travel papers were accompanied by a decline in energy and commodities as oil and copper prices fell on economic concerns.

* “Airlines are likely to continue on a relatively bumpy path as the UK shows its willingness to allow COVID levels to rise as a result of reopening efforts,” said Joshua Mahony, the carrier’s senior market analyst at IG line.

* Last week, volatility increased in all world markets after data from the United States and China raised concerns that economic growth may have peaked, sending government debt prices higher and stocks falling.

* “The sharp drop in bond yields over the past week has not yet been reflected in equity markets or commodities,” wrote analysts at BCA Research. “A correction in the coming months cannot be ruled out”

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)