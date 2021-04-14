European stocks rise slightly, pause very close to all-time highs

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Susan Mathew

Apr 13 (Reuters) – European stocks hovered around their all-time highs on Tuesday, trading little changed after inflation data in the United States suggested the Fed’s expansionary monetary policy stance will remain intact.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher and the German benchmark DAX – with a strong export weight – rose at the same level after data that showed that shipments from China grew at a robust pace in March and that the increase in imports advanced to its highest level in four years.

* The luxury sector and other consumer-related stocks led the gains in the STOXX 600, followed by technology stocks.

* The benchmark STOXX 600 has advanced to record highs this month after being pressured in March by rising bond yields as global central banks maintained an expansionary stance on monetary policy despite fears of an escalation on inflation.

* Data released Tuesday showed inflation in the United States accelerated more than expected, posting its biggest gain in more than eight and a half years in March, as progress in vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed subdued demand.

* “But it has not made markets nervous because we have heard many words of reassurance from the Federal Reserve that any advance in inflation is temporary,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

* Also, the STOXX 600 has lagged in its recovery compared to its Wall Street counterparts due to a slow rollout of vaccination and a new wave of coronavirus infections across the continent.

* Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would delay the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and that it was reviewing extremely rare cases of blood clots in people after they received the injection.

* Attention this week will also be on the start of the first quarter earnings season, with major US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc reporting on their performance on Wednesday.

(Report by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)