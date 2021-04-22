European stocks rise on strong company earnings

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

Apr 22 (Reuters) – European stocks hit record highs on Thursday after a string of strong corporate results and after the European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

* Heavyweight Nestlé rose nearly 3% after reporting its highest quarterly sales growth in 10 years, while SAP software group and French spirits group Pernod Ricard were some of the other stocks that rose after reporting results. .

* Credit Suisse, meanwhile, fell 2.1% after the blow from the collapse of the US investment fund Archegos nullified what would have been a stellar trading period, leaving it with a quarterly loss before tax slightly less than the expected one of 757 million Swiss francs.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, up for a second day, after fears of a new wave of COVID-19 cases had pushed European markets to their worst day in 2021 on Tuesday.

* While global investors remain nervous about the resurgence of the coronavirus crisis in Asia and the high valuations of some parts of US equities, European equities have enjoyed strong gains this year as the anti-virus vaccination campaign COVID-19 and stimulus programs raise hopes for a strong economic rebound.

* The ECB’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, as expected, sets the stage for a battle at the June 10 meeting, in which the body’s authorities have to decide whether to slow down bond purchases Even if it means letting borrowing costs go up.

* “If the most optimistic projections about the deployment of vaccination really materialize […] the next batch of staff projections (in June) could show an upward revision of growth forecasts and a confirmation of the economic recovery in the second half of the year, “said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomics at ING.

* Shares in renewable energy companies such as Vestas and Siemens Gamesa rose, with Vestas jumping 10% for its best day in a month, after President Joe Biden’s administration pledged Thursday at a United States climate summit. United to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)