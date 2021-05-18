European stocks rise on economic optimism, German index hits record

EFE Latam Videos

The general manager of El Nacional de Venezuela hopes to reverse the embargo

Caracas, May 18 (EFE) .- Jorge Makriniotis, general manager of the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional, seized last Friday by order of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), told Efe that the owners of the outlet will “recover the building late or later, because justice arrives “, reason why it hopes in reverting the situation. Makriniotis thus referred to the “illegal” embargo of the newspaper’s headquarters, founded in 1943, as part of a compensation of more than 13 million dollars to the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, who sued the media for replicating an ABC publication of Spain on an investigation that links the politician with drug trafficking. “From there comes the first lawsuit of Diosdado Cabello for defamation, which is not defamation since it is not a personal opinion, but news,” explained Makriniotis, who added that El Nacional “is a political strategy, a wild card, that he will be using. some person within the Government to be included in some negotiation “. CURRENCY OF EXCHANGE In the opinion of the director of the medium, the operation that is carried out aims to use the newspaper as “a transactional currency or a barter or a political negotiation” between the Government and the opposition, such as the one currently being proposed in the country. Makriniotis believes that, with El Nacional in the hands of the ruling party, the Government could offer the return of the newspaper’s headquarters to its owners in exchange for something that it would request from the opposition and to which Juan Guaidó would have to give in to reverse the current situation. “Guaidó would be in charge of putting this issue on the table and the European Union, in this case, or the Norwegians or Canadians, would also call a meeting point” and address the issue of the embargo in the negotiation to achieve the return of the goods. When it comes to pressing in this scenario, international bodies are the “best allies; the Norwegians, who are the meeting point between Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó, would be very interesting for this political situation”, which is not legal, according to the general manager. . He considers that it is a strategic political issue, which “comes at a time when negotiations or agreements are taking place for Venezuela (…) this strange attack generates a lot of noise, which we already had, but never from this way, that is, skipping the legality “. The seizure order comes after the first final judgment was generated in 2018, with a penalty of one billion bolivars, equivalent, then, to less than a penny, according to Makriniotis. “Given the hyperinflation, economic problems and destruction of the country that they had, we dollarized the demand for them and it was, more or less, a penny of the dollar (prior to the currency reconversion). They never let us pay the demand, they never let us make any thing to specify and culminate this situation, “he clarified. By not accepting the payment and compliance with the sentence at that time, the case would be officially closed, but “bypassing all the laws”, it was reactivated until the headquarters embargo was reached. “They reactivated a lawsuit that was already closed with a final judgment (and) they moved the lawsuit to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) which, at incredible speeds, in a matter of a week, reactivated it, indexed it and took it to what today it is almost 14 million dollars, “explained Makriniotis. The manager specified that the calculation of the amount is done in petros -237,000-, a cryptocurrency that Maduro launched in 2018 and is sanctioned by the United States, which adds another “illegality” to the process. “The current currency is the bolivar. So, there is already a complicated and flawed issue, because if our currency is the bolivar, why do you use a currency that is not official?”, Asked the general manager. CONTINUE INFORMING, DESPITE EVERYTHING “El Nacional is going to continue working, the website continues. They are taking us a building, not the people or the resource to work or to be human,” reiterated the manager, who assured that he was not willing to give in faced with this situation and others like those that had occurred previously. He recalled when the Government wanted to buy the medium, as it did with many others in the country, a communication strategy that began under the mandate of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013). “They tried to buy us, they offered us many millions of dollars, but the principles and values ​​are not for sale. We are going to continue, we are going to recover the building sooner or later because justice arrives. What are we going to do ? Report, because freedom of expression is the weapon that the dictatorship fears the most, “he insisted. At this juncture, the options are to “continue reporting” and take the legal steps that are available, such as the complaint already filed with the Prosecutor’s Office to inform them of the “irregularities” that – he considered – have occurred throughout the process. “El Nacional is going to continue, the building is going to recover, the dictatorship is over, if it is not today or it is not tomorrow it will be in 5, 10, or 15 or 20 years, but it is going to end and democracy and justice will come, “said Makriniotis, who believes that” there is a great internal division in power, “which helps” the end is closer. ” “There is a radical side that is seeking to dynamite the agreements and that is why it is making this noise. This problem, at this moment, is exposing the failures of legal security and violating the human rights of freedom of expression,” he concluded. (c) EFE Agency