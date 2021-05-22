European stocks rise for the week on cautious optimism, although inflation fears persist

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – European stocks closed higher on Friday as rising stocks in luxury goods maker Richemont and accelerating business activity in the euro zone kept investors cautiously optimistic on fears of the price. inflation.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.6% to end the week slightly higher.

* Richemont, owner of Cartier, gained 0.5% to a record high as it proposed doubling its dividend to return to pre-pandemic levels, after strong demand for jewelry helped lift its net profit and contain the decline in sales in your 2020/21 fiscal year.

* Eurozone business growth accelerated in May to its fastest pace in more than three years, as a strong resurgence in the bloc’s dominant services sector added to the momentum of a manufacturing sector already booming.

* Meanwhile, UK retail sales soared 9.2% in April as non-essential shops reopened after months of shutdown due to pandemic restrictions, their biggest jump since a previous reopening in June, data showed on Friday. officers.

* “The current outlook for risk assets looks much more positive than in the middle of the week … and the economic data released today gives an argument to stay in equities,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst by IG. “However, until we do exceed the highs seen a week ago there will continue to be some caution.”

* The global stock market has struggled to rise after hitting record highs this month, as investors fear rising inflation could lead central banks to cut pandemic aid earlier than expected.

* It is too early to discuss the withdrawal by the European Central Bank of its 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency bond purchase scheme, said the president of the body, Christine Lagarde, with less than two weeks left for a crucial ECB meeting.

Continue reading the story

* German luxury car maker BMW gained 0.7% after saying it would have to set aside € 1 billion, less than previously feared, to pay antitrust fines in Europe expected over allegations of collusion with rival companies .

* Meanwhile, Lufthansa AG shares plunged 6.5% as the Thiele family, the second largest shareholder in the company, sold more than half their stake in the airline.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)