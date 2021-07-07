European stocks rise en bloc at the opening

“In a session in which the strange behavior of bonds and the volatility of the price of crude oil conditioned the behavior of the stock markets, the main European and US stock indices closed lower, weighed down by the sharp falls experienced by the prices of many cyclical cut-off values ​​”, explain Link Securities analysts

The selective Spanish closed yesterday below 8,900 points, after yielding 0.96% in a scenario marked by the strong rise in the price of oil after the lack of agreement between the OPEC + countries to increase the supply of crude.

At the opening of this Wednesday, Banco Sabadell recorded an increase of 2.69%, Repsol 2.31%, ArcelorMittal 1.51%, Acerinox 1.37% and Amadeus 1.25%.

PharmaMar left 1.06%, IAG 0.87%, Grifols 0.76%, Viscofan 0.68% and Almirall 0.60%.

The rest of the main European markets are also listed in ‘green’ at the opening: the German Dax 30 registered a rise of 0.70%, the FTSE Mib a 0.59%, the FTSE 100 of London a 0.53%, the Euro Stoxx 0.48%, the French Cac 40 0.41% and the Ibex 35 0.41%.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in mixed terrain and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, fell 0.60% on a day with little trading volume after a long weekend in the US.

According to data at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 208.98 points to 34,577.37, while the selective S&P 500 fell 0.20% or 8.80 points, to 4,343.54.

For its part, the main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.96% this Wednesday, dragged down by the impact on the energy sector of a fall in crude oil futures and the strength of the yen, a trend that it hurts exporters.

The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles on the market, fell 276.26 points, to 28,366.95 integers. The Topix, which includes the firms in the first section, those with the highest capitalization, lost 0.86% or 16.82 points, to stand at 1,937.68 units.

Telefónica prepares the sale after the summer of up to 49% of its subsidiary Tech; Telefónica and Onivia launch offers to Vodafone for its cable network.

The new OHLA (OHL) will refinance its bonds to recover the dividend. Kerry Iberia decides to exercise the right of forced sale of 9.7% of the remaining shares of Biosearch.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre closes the process to increase the paid-up capital.

The parent company of MásMóvil received loans from its shareholders for 470 million euros.

The gambling group Codere has obtained the support of the majority of its bondholders for the merger agreement between its subsidiary Codere Online and a “spac”, a process that will involve its listing on the US Nasdaq stock market.

Culmia will invest 450 million in land in four years to develop 7,200 new homes.

Samsung Electronics reported a probable 53% increase in operating profit for the second quarter, beating market estimates thanks to strong semiconductor prices and demand, despite lower mobile sales.

The US Department of Defense canceled its $ 10 billion JEDI cloud computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft and announcing a new contract that is expected to include rival Amazon.com and possibly other competitors of the cloud service.

The aid of the Spanish Government for self-consumption will result in 3,000 new MW. Germany’s industrial production fell 0.3% in May, against a forecast of a 0.5% rise.

The official tour of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to the Baltic countries continues.

Acciona pays a 2020 dividend of 3.9 euros gross per share. Repsol distributes a complementary dividend in charge of 2020.

Azaria Rental Socimi pays a supplementary dividend out of 2020. Elecnor pays a supplementary dividend out of 2020. Grupo Catalana Occidente pays a dividend out of 2020 reserves

Línea Directa Aseguradora pays a dividend on account for 2021. Laboratorios Farmaceúticos Rovi pays a single dividend for 2020. Global Dominion Access pays a dividend out of 2020 of 0.0247 gross euros per share.

The price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at 74.69 dollars, while Texas stood at 73.58 dollars.

In the debt market, the interest on the ten-year Spanish bond stood at 0.341%, with the risk premium at 60.45 points, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1818 ‘banknotes green’.