European stocks rise due to search for offers, erase weekly losses

Jul 9 (.) – European stocks rose more than 1% on Friday, marking their best session in two months and erasing all their losses for the week as investors sought offers after one of the worst sell-offs of the year on concerns on the global economic recovery.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index improved 1.3% and sectors that were hit this week, such as auto and mining, soared 4% and 3.4%, respectively. The mining sector had its best day in two months.

* French stocks experienced their biggest advance in four months, improving 2.1% and leading gains in major European markets.

* Banks rose 2.4%, but were hit the hardest this week as government bond yields fell.

* A further surge in COVID-19 cases and worse-than-expected economic data in the United States and China raised concerns about the strength of the recovery, boosting bonds and dropping 1.1% to the benchmark STOXX 600 in the week until Friday’s gains erased those declines.

* However, after France said that the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will likely be responsible for the majority of new cases of the coronavirus in the country since this weekend and Spanish tourist areas asked the government to reimpose curfews, the path out of the pandemic-induced economic slump continues to look challenging.

* “This type of distress is not new to the markets. However, falling yields are telling us that the recovery is either in trouble or simply delayed,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said in a note.

* “Much is likely to depend on vaccine delivery plans and the speed with which they can be deployed in countries where cases are on the rise,” he added.

GRAPH: European Actions in 2021 https://tmsnrt.rs/3e0DKTF

Asset performance in the year http://tmsnrt.rs/2szi3CI

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)