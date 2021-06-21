European stocks rise after Lagarde comments on economic growth

Jun 21 (.) – European stocks rose on Monday, led by sectors exposed to growth, after encouraging comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde raised optimism about a rapid economic recovery this year.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index closed 0.7% higher at 455.23 points after falling to its lowest level since June 3 at the beginning of the session. The index also marked its best day in nearly three weeks.

* The auto manufacturers index and chemicals stocks were the top-earning sectors, while the commodities index rose 1.3% from a nearly three-month low.

* The STOXX 600 extended gains after Lagarde said euro zone economic growth could pick up faster than expected as consumers start spending again. He also reiterated that the European Central Bank will maintain an expansionary policy.

* His comments helped markets to put behind concerns about the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

* “We believe the Fed’s new outlook will not translate into significantly higher policy rates in the near term,” BlackRock analysts said in a note.

* The benchmark STOXX 600 index hit record highs this month after the ECB, in stark contrast to the Fed, said it was premature to discuss reducing its monetary stimulus injected during the pandemic.

* Attention is now turning to Eurozone-wide business activity data, to be released this week, for clues as to whether recent increases in inflation will persist.

(Report by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)