European stocks rise after encouraging corporate earnings, M&A activity

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Thursday after one of the worst sell-offs of this year, as strong corporate earnings and merger talks in the chip sector helped investors see beyond inflation concerns. .

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.3% after suffering a loss of 1.5% in the previous session. Tech stocks gained 2.7% to lead industry gains.

* Oslo-listed chipmaker Nordic Semiconductor jumped 9.8% after an Italian newspaper reported that French-Italian rival STMicroelectronics is considering an offer to buy the company. But, Nordic Semiconductor’s chief financial officer said the firm was “not aware” of any acquisition interest from STMicroelectronics.

* A rally in the cyclical sectors linked to the economy supported by optimism about the reopening and strong corporate earnings pushed the STOXX 600 to a record earlier this month, but concerns about inflation and an increase in market volatility put the index on the path of weekly losses.

* Producer prices in Germany posted their biggest increase in nearly a decade, in yet another sign that supply bottlenecks are causing further inflationary pressure in Europe’s largest economy.

* However, Jack Allen-Reynolds, Senior Economist for Europe at Capital Economics, said that “once the temporary forces pushing inflation upward fade, we expect it to slow again well below the ECB’s target.”

* On the earnings front, French conglomerate Bouygues rose 0.3% after it raised the full-year guidance for its telecoms division and posted a lower-than-expected underlying first-quarter loss.

* Deutsche Telekom added 2.5% by raising its outlook for structural benefits over the medium term.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)