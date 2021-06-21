European stocks remain red at the start of a new week

European stocks begin the first session of the week down. The Dax yields 0.51%; Cac 40, 0.49%, FTSE 100, 0.49% and Mib, 0.56%. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.41%.

On Monday’s day, lAttention is focused on both the performance of bonds and currencies, especially the dollar, whose strengthening has not done the markets well, especially the mineral raw materials sector.

The week that begins today presents a fairly complete agenda that will allow investors evaluate when the economic recovery is.

Tomorrow the June preliminary reading of the consumer confidence index will be released in the euro zone; on Wednesday, its two main economies: Germany and France, in the United Kingdom and in the US the preliminary readings of June of the PMIs; While on Thursday the German IFO indices will be released, as well as the final reading of the US GDP for the first quarter of 2021.

On Friday the price index most followed by the Fed will be known: the consumer price index (PCE), corresponding to the month of May, which is expected to rebound in the interannual rate to 3.5%. Any reading that exceeds this estimate could generate new tensions in global financial markets.

European stock markets continue to open the trend left by the Asian squares this Monday, after the unexpected changing the stance of the United States Federal Reserve would reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, while the US Treasury yield curve flattened further with 30-year yields falling below 2%.

The Nikkei Japanese led the declines with a fall of 3.6% and fell below 28,000 points for the first time in a month, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific Stock Index (which does not include Japan) fell 1.4%. The chinese values they lost 0.7%.

US 10-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest level since February 24, while those of the 30-year bonds fell to 1.9290% for the first time since February 11.

The yield curve (spread between two-year and 30-year bond yields) was the flattest since late January, as investors anticipated rising interest expectations and downgraded longer-term growth and inflation prospects.

“The story last week was undoubtedly the one-way movement of the dollar, which turned into a clear loss in equity markets, hitting ‘value’ assets especially,” Chris wrote in a note to clients. Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a Melbourne-based forex broker. “Value” stocks are those that typically trade at a lower price relative to fundamental valuations of your business.

“The Fed’s turn to launch the tightening debate caught most by surprise, but the markets began to discount this inevitable process months ago in our opinion, “Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report.

“It’s exactly what the mid-cycle transition is all about, and it fits perfectly with our narrative that there will be more choppy equity markets and a 10-20% correction for global indices this year.”

Several Fed representatives will speak throughout this week, including Chairman Jerome Powell, appearing before Congress on Tuesday.

The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, has highlighted the “good progress” made in reconfiguring the central bank’s strategy during the discussions held over the weekend by the Governing Council at its three-day retreat in and around Frankfurt.

The euro advances against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,187 greenbacks.

In the commodity market, oil prices rose for the second day, underpinned by strong demand during the busy summer season, and a pause in talks to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal that could delay the resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 0.20% to $ 73.66 per barrel, while the US West Texas strengthened 0.27% to $ 71.50.

The gold It rose 0.6% on Monday to $ 1,773.12 an ounce, seeking to break a six-day losing streak, but remains close to the lows since early May.

The hiring of the copper Three-month trading on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest level since April 15, following a decline of 8.6% last week, the biggest weekly drop since March 2020.

The appreciation of the dollar has also put pressure on cryptocurrencies, and the bitcoin fell 4% to stay above $ 34,000, while the ether it lost almost 6%, trading at $ 2,115.

On Wall Street Dow Jones futures are down 0.20% and S&P 500 futures down 0.15%; while those of the Nasdaq advance 0.13%.

On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 1.58%; while the selective S&P 500 fell 1.31% and the Nasdaq 0.92%

In the weekly accumulated, the Dow Jones lost 3.5%, the S&P 500 1.9% and the Nasdaq 0.3%. This is its worst week since October, after the central bank ruled on Wednesday on rising inflation, bringing interest rate hikes forward to 2023 and starting talks on policy normalization. monetary.