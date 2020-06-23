A stockbroker wipes his head while looking at his screens during a trading session on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as markets react to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Germany. June 12, 2020. (. / Kai Pfaffenbach)

The main European stock markets opened this Tuesday to the upside, after Monday’s losses, Despite the concern about the outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic in some countries and the doubts of the last hours, finally resolved, on the situation of trade relations between the US and China.

At 10:00 GMT, Milan it was up 1.6%; Frankfurt, 2.2%; Madrid, 1.75%; Paris, 1.5%; and London, 1.05%.

In Asia, Tokyo It has closed with an increase of 0.5% due to the depreciation of the yen against the dollar, which favors Japanese exporters.

Yesterday, Wall Street ended the session higher and the Dow Jones gained 0.59%.

According to Renta4 analysts, European markets They began to rise once the doubts that had been generated by the statements of White House adviser Peter Navarro, who had given up on the trade agreement between the US and China, had been resolved.

Navarro’s statement has been later denied by the US president himselfDonald Trump via Twitter.

Investors are still pending the evolution of the pandemic, « with growing concern », according to Renta4, for the sprouts in US states how Florida and Texas, and in countries like South Korea, Australia or Germany.

On the positive side of the balance, Renta4 analysts point out that « China appears to have controlled the resurgence of cases. »

In the oil market, the price of Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rises 0.1% and exceeds $ 43 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, remains flat, at around $ 40.7 per barrel, before the formal market opening.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Trump denied a rupture of the trade agreement with China and affirmed that it is « completely intact »