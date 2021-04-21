European stocks rebound on strong corporate results, takeover speculation

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

Apr 21 (Reuters) – European stocks rallied on Wednesday after their worst session of the year the day before, as optimism about a strong earnings season offset concerns of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries. .

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.7% after a seven-week rally hit profit-taking on Tuesday, when it fell 1.9%.

* Health stocks gave the STOXX 600 the biggest boost. Swiss drugmaker Roche climbed 3% after forecasting an increase in demand for its drugs for the remainder of 2021.

* Semiconductor equipment maker ASML gained 4.1% to prop up tech stocks after raising its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global shortage of computer chips. Smaller rival ASM International rose 1.2% on estimating a rise in second-quarter orders.

* Earnings for European companies are expected to rise a record 61% in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from Refinitiv IBES, putting Europe on track for a rare outperformance versus US companies.

* German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 6.7% to a one-year high, with traders citing a media report on the company’s acquisition interest, including that of French luxury goods maker LVMH.

* The world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken NV, and French luxury goods group Kering were among other stocks that rallied after upbeat results.

* Among the declines, Italian soccer club Juventus collapsed 13.7% after team president and one of the founders of the breakthrough European Super League, Andrea Agnelli, said the league can no longer go forward after that six English clubs withdrew.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)