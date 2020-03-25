Mar 25 (.) – European stocks rebounded on Wednesday, after a strong rebound in the previous session, boosted by unprecedented stimulus measures to alleviate economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic in businesses and households.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 2.1% at 0804 GMT, with the energy, industrial, financial and mining sectors leading the gains for the second consecutive day.

The index has made up for lost ground since mid-March thanks to extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimuli from Europe and the United States. On Wednesday, US authorities agreed on a $ 2 trillion stimulus package.

Still, the European stock market has lost more than 25% after hitting record highs last month, marking the worst bearish streak since the 2008 financial crisis, fearing that the collapse of business activity in March would near world economy into a recession.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp was up 12.6% after saying it would cut 3,000 jobs by 2026 in its steel division, with no forced layoffs until March 31, 2026, as part of a wage deal reached with the powerful IG union Metall.

(Information from Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; edited by Shounak Dasgupta, translated by Michael Susin)