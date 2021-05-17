European stocks positive pending NY manufacturing survey

Madrid, May 17 (EFE) .- The European stock markets have opened this Monday positively following the wake of the Wall Street session last Friday, which went from less to more, and pending the New York manufacturing survey of May that today will be published.

After 9 a.m., Milan was the European market that rose the most, 0.43%, followed by Madrid, with 0.37%, London, with 0.24% and Paris, with 0.23%.

The Euro Stoxx 50, which groups together the largest European companies, gained 0.15%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.92% decrease in its main indicator, the Nikkei, due to the concern of local investors after the extension of the health emergency due to coronavirus to more regions of Japan.

Last Friday Wall Street closed with gains and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, gained 1.06% in the second day of increases after the falls at the beginning of the week due to fear of the rise in inflation.

In the debt market, yields are down in both Europe and the US.

The interest on the German bond, considered the safest, becomes more negative and stands at 0.129%

The yield of the US bond, the one that most worries investors, also falls and stands at 0.1270%.

In the currency market, the euro rises against the dollar and is changed to 1,213 units.

In the oil market, Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, fell 0.22% to around $ 68.56 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also fell 0.08% before the formal opening of the market and is trading at $ 65.31.

Gold rises and sells at $ 1,853.45 per ounce.

