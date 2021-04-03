European stocks open with rises with the Ibex 35 on the sidelines

Wall Street closed on mixed ground this Wednesday, with a 0.26% decline in the Dow Jones but a notable 1.54% advance in the Nasdaq index after a session driven by the technology sector and the infrastructure spending plan of the U.S. government.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.26% or 85.41 points and stood at 32,981.55 units.

The main macroeconomic reference for the day is German retail sales, which rose 1.25 in February, a figure worse than expected.

Factories in Asia increased production in March as a strong recovery in global demand helped manufacturers weather the setbacks of the pandemic, although rising costs are creating new challenges for companies in the region.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for broad use of government power to reshape the world’s largest economy and counter the rise of China, in a more than $ 2 trillion proposal that met with immediate Republican opposition.

Chipmaker TSMC said it plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to increase the capacity of its plants, days after Intel announced a $ 20 billion plan to expand its capacity.

The US industry is “significantly hurt” by imports of common alloy aluminum sheets from 16 countries that are sold in the US at a price below fair value and are subsidized by the states, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

At the corporate level, investors were calculating the consequences of the Archegos Capital bankruptcy on Wednesday, with Nomura and Credit Suisse shares losing a total of $ 9 billion as scrutiny of the mutual fund industry intensified.

An investor consortium led by the Italian state company CDP said on Wednesday it had approved an improved offer for Atlantia’s 88% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia.

For its part, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the reference for the United States, was quoted at 59.87 dollars, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, marked a price of 63.43 dollars. Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar fell to 1.1728 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium was around 62 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.328%.

As for Covid-19, France could reach the peak of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in a period of between 7 and 10 days with the new restrictive measures presented on Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, the minister said. of Health, Olivier Veran, to the radio France Inter.

The new wave of COVID-19 that the countries of America are experiencing could be more extensive than the previous one, as is already the case in Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba, and the main advice given the accelerated increase in cases is to stay at home, he said on Wednesday the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Chinese company CanSino Biologics Inc said the efficacy rate of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine may decrease over time, although it should continue to have a rate of 50% or more five to six months after inoculation. .

Likewise, a second injection given to participants in the vaccine trial six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection, Zhu Tao, CanSinoBIO’s chief scientific officer, said in an online presentation late Wednesday.