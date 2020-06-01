Madrid, Jun 1 . .- The main European stock markets opened the week higher after activity data published this weekend in China, which shows a sustained but slow recovery in the Asian giant, and investors found that the tension between Washington and Beijing over the Hong Kong situation continues but does not translate, for the moment, into sanctions.

At 7:30 GMT, and with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed, London was up 1.6%; Paris, 1.4%; Milan, 1.5% and Madrid, 2.1%.

According to Renta4, the markets are taking into account that, despite his threats against China, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has not taken any concrete action against the Asian country due to its policy regarding Hong Kong.

“There is therefore no withdrawal of the first phase of the trade agreement or the announcement of new tariffs, although the US-China tension is still present and we should not lose sight of the possible future reaction of the American president,” he explains.

For Renta4, investors are also aware of racial tensions in the US, which have led to riots “that could hinder the economic recovery” due to the greater number of infections and possible delays in de-escalation.

Markets have also been on the lookout for the May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released in China on Sunday, showing relative stability in the recovery, albeit at a slower pace.

In May, the PMI of the Chinese manufacturing industry stood at 50.6 points, compared to 50.8 points in April.

A score greater than 50 points implies growth, while a score lower than that implies contraction.

In the oil market, the price of Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, falls 0.4% to 37.7 dollars per barrel; while that of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falls 0.3% before the formal opening and is trading at $ 35.4 a barrel.

