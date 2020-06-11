Yesterday, the European indices closed lower in a session of more and less and weighed down by the more cyclical behavior values, which started the day strongly even leading the rises in the markets. The downward turn in these values ​​coincided with the publication by the OECD of its new economic projections for the main developed countries and the world’s largest economies. The most striking thing, they say in Link Securities, is that the organization’s analysts consider a scenario without a flare-up of the coronavirus epidemic worldwide as likely as a flare-up. Although, in both cases, its macroeconomic forecasts are bleak.

In addition, yesterday afternoon, with the European market closed, the two-day meeting of the FOMC Open Market Committee ended, something that also made many investors choose prudence before what Powell could do or say. In this sense, the agency kept the main parameters of monetary policy unchanged while Powell confirmed that the agency was planning to use new tools if necessary, including control of the interest rate curve. However, the most relevant part of the statements was his pessimism about the progress of the economy, which led him to say that the FED was not thinking of raising interest rates and that these would remain at current levels, between 0 -0.25%, at least until 2022.

Link Securities experts believe that the huge amount of liquidity injected into the system by central banks and by the various governments will continue to play in favor of the stock markets in the short and medium term. Even if, if a pandemic flare-up occurs, causing some governments to rethink the closure of their economies, the stock markets will correct strongly.

Despite these forecasts and the statements of the FED, the North American market opted for prudence although there were values ​​that continued their bullish march. Two of them were Apple and Microsoft, which surpassed the capitalization of 1.5 billion dollars for the first time in history yesterday, leading the Nasdaq Composite to set, again, record highs above 10,000 points.

In China, total social financing rose to 268.4 trillion yuan in May, 12.5% ​​higher than expected. With this growth rate, says Juan Ignacio Crespo, an independent analyst, “the percentage of debt with respect to China’s GDP will rise by 16 points by the end of the year, to 260%”.

At the corporate level, PSA and Fiat Chrysler are facing a large-scale antitrust investigation as they have not made concessions to the EU. 1 / The longest phase of the investigation will last four months 2 / Cos must sell all or part of its highly lucrative small van segment, but automakers have been reluctant to sell the divisions 3 / Still, the deal is expected it is finally approved by the EU authorities and the companies had already set the price in a more burdensome investigation given the size of the deal.

LUFTHANSA estimates that they have a surplus of up to 26,000 employees (22,000 full-time positions); trying to reach an agreement with the unions on the part-time employment agreement and ways to cut staff costs before the EGM on June 25.

GENERALI, is said to be exploring options for the Swiss insurance business. With 1.7 billion Swiss francs of capital, 194 billion profit, the company may be worth around 7-8%. At the end of May, the group has hired an advisor for the sale of the life business in France for 1 to 2 billion euros.

