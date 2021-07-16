European stocks open higher this Friday and try to save the week

Santander acquires the parent company of the US fixed income broker Amherst Pierpont for 500 million euros.

Insurers place an additional 2.25% of Acciona Energía among qualified for 198 million euros.

Siemens Gamesa shares fell 14.42% on Thursday after the second downward revision to its outlook in less than three months due to higher-than-expected raw material and product start-up costs.

Shell and Scottish Power, owned by Iberdrola, announced on Friday that they were joining forces to apply for the development of large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

MoraBanc agrees to buy 52% of Sabadell in its Andorran branch for 67 million euros. UniCredit announced further changes in management on Thursday, as its new CEO Andrea Orcel continues to optimize the bank for any possible merger.

The Bank of Japan cut its growth forecast for this fiscal year, but maintained its view that the economy is heading for a moderate recovery, a sign that it will maintain its monetary policy for some time.

Audax Renovables distributes a 2020 dividend of 0.0227 euros gross per share.