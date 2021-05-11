European stocks mark worst sell-off of the year, travel and technology sectors fall sharply

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – European stocks fell from record highs on Tuesday, with the travel, retail and technology sectors among the top losers after a lower risk appetite on concerns about rising inflation in the United States.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index was down 2%, its biggest percentage loss since the end of December. The Frankfurt, Paris and London stock exchanges fell more than 2%.

* Meanwhile, the major Wall Street indices fell for the second day in a row, and the S&P 500 hit a one-month low on fears that rising inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to begin tightening monetary policy faster. than expected.

* “We will see inflation pick up in the short term. Second, we have bottlenecks in certain areas,” said Niall Gallagher, GAM’s European Equity Fund Manager.

* He added that the rise in the prices of raw materials and the problems with semiconductors are some of the factors that will lead to a short-term increase in inflation.

* European technology-related stocks fell 2% to their lowest level in six weeks, while mining companies gave up some of the strong gains obtained in the previous session.

* Travel and leisure stocks lost 5.7%, while Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group in Sweden collapsed 13.8%. Meanwhile, the owner of British Airways, IAG, plunged 7.4% after announcing an offer of convertible bonds worth 800 million euros.

* German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp fell 10.2% as its cash flow plunged further into the red in the second quarter, hit by restructuring costs and investments.

* The pullback in European stocks comes after a strong rally, with the STOXX 600 climbing 9% so far this year as a strong earnings season and optimism about the economy reopening saw more buying in parts of the market sensitive to the economy.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)