European Stocks Hold Record Highs; raw materials sector falls

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar

Jun 7 (.) – European stocks hit record highs on Monday as another streak of gains at automakers more than offset initial declines in commodities-linked stocks following export data from China.

* The European auto and parts index rose 0.9% to its highest level since March 2015, extending a 5.3% rebound from last week.

* Meanwhile, the benchmark for the STOXX 600 region advanced 0.2%. Global investors are now expecting a monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank this week.

* Euro zone banks rose broadly as sovereign yields held steady near a month lows before the ECB meeting on Thursday, when the body’s authorities are expected to maintain their dovish stance.

* Mining titles fell 1.6% on lower copper prices, after slower-than-expected growth in Chinese exports raised concerns about weak demand for the metal.

* In addition, the shares of companies linked to oil and gas lost 0.3%, as crude prices fell ahead of this week’s talks between Iran and world powers on a nuclear deal that, if finalized, would increase crude supplies.

* Global stocks have remained near record highs as major economies reopen from lockdowns due to the coronavirus, but concerns that the recovery will not be as fast as previously thought and signs of accelerating inflation have slowed the pace of the hikes.

* On an individual level, Italian lender Unicredit rose 3.5% after Jefferies upgraded the stock’s recommendation to “buy” from “hold.” Meanwhile, London-listed mining company Anglo American shares fell 2.7% after completing the spin-off of its Thungela thermal coal business.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)