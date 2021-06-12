European stocks hit maximum by mining companies, after the best week since the beginning of May

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jun 11 (.) – European stocks rose to a record high on Friday, fueled by hopes that major central banks will maintain their expansionary stance despite signs of accelerating inflation, while a rebound in miners boosted to the British benchmark.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% in its sixth consecutive earnings session and accumulated a 1.1% advance for the week, its best weekly performance since the beginning of May.

* Mining companies climbed 1.9%, propelling London’s FTSE 100 to gain 0.7%, after data showed that British economic output in April soared 27.6% from the previous year, a record advance.

* Travel and leisure stocks recovered from the drop in the previous session. Spanish hotel chain Meliá rose 2.0% after its CEO forecast a return to profitability in June after 15 months in the red.

* Optimism about the reopening has driven European stock markets to record levels, with investors turning to cyclical sectors such as commodities, industry and banks that tend to benefit from an economic recovery.

* The European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation projections for the euro zone on Thursday, but promised a steady stream of stimulus through the summer, easing investor concerns about an early reduction in bank support.

* “Price pressures remain subdued in Europe. Even after its upward revisions to inflation forecasts, the ECB does not expect it to reach 2% within its forecast horizon,” analysts at BCA Research wrote in a statement. note.

* Yields on euro zone government debt fell following the ECB decision, weighing on bank stocks. The block’s lenders index fell 0.2%.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)