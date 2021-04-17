European Stocks Hit All-Time Highs; Daimler earnings boost auto sector

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

Apr 16 (Reuters) – European stocks closed at an all-time high on Friday, marking their seventh consecutive week of gains, after strong economic data from the United States and China generated optimism about a rapid global recovery.

* In addition, the good results of the German Daimler boosted the automakers.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8%. Meanwhile, the German benchmark DAX gained 1.3% to reach an all-time high, while the British FTSE 100 advanced 0.5%, closing at highs of more than a year.

* Global stock markets climbed to record highs after data showed China’s economic recovery accelerated sharply in the first quarter and US retail sales rose to their highest level in 10 months in March.

* German car and truck maker Daimler climbed 2.7% as higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China helped it post a better-than-expected increase in operating profit for the quarter.

* The broader auto and parts index gained 2.1% to lead gains among European sectors. Data showed that new car registrations rose 87.3% in March in the European Union.

* While the STOXX 600 marked its longest weekly winning streak in nearly three years, rising 1%, this week’s movements have developed within tight ranges, with most European stocks holding close to the levels. prior to the pandemic.

* Bank of Ireland climbed 8.4% to lead the STOXX 600 after it struck a deal with Belgian financial group KBC to explore the sale of the majority of KBC’s Irish unit.

* Next week, the market’s eyes will be on Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)