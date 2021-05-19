European stocks have worst day in a week on mounting inflation fears

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks posted their worst daily decline in a week on Wednesday, following weakness on Wall Street as investors wary of mounting inflationary pressures increasing the odds of a tightening of monetary policy ahead of the expected.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 1.5%, but is still trading less than 2% below its all-time high. Mining, travel and technology stocks fell the most.

* An increase in regulated electricity and gas bills and the prices of clothing and footwear caused consumer prices in Britain to double in April, data showed on Wednesday.

* Central bank officials expect the increase to be temporary, but investors are concerned that price hikes may last for an extended period, prompting central banks to counter it with a tightening of monetary policy.

* The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said Tuesday that it was “essential that monetary and fiscal support is not withdrawn too soon.”

* Investors will be on the lookout for more clues on inflation when the US Federal Reserve releases its minutes from the last monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, bitcoin and ether fell to lows of three and a half months, after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

* An indicator of volatility for European stocks rose to its highest level in almost a week.

* Amid that outlook, chip stocks came under pressure, with ASM International, ASML and Infineon Technologies falling more than 2% on concerns about a global semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)