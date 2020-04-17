European equities closed higher on Friday, with President Donald Trump’s plans to reopen the U.S. economy, following similar measures announced in Europe, supporting hopes of a resumption of activity after weeks of isolation.

Investors also relied on reports of a possible drug to treat Covid-19 produced by the American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.52% to 1,308 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 2.63% to 333 points, remaining positive for the second consecutive week, winning in seven of the last eight sessions with signs that the pandemic was peaking in the most affected areas of the continent.

All major European sub-sectors closed higher, with mining stocks on their best day in more than three weeks, driven by higher commodity prices.

“President Trump, stating that the United States is likely to open part of the country, looks like there is a step toward returning to normal,” said Sylvia Jablonski, strategist and managing director of Direxion in New York.

The STOXX 600 index has rebounded by 24% since reaching an eight-year low in March, driven by a series of global stimuli, but gains were moderated last week with economic data and quarterly gains highlighting the commercial impact of isolation measures .

The economic scenario in the two largest economies in the world has caused concern. Data from China showed its worst economic contraction in nearly three decades, while unemployment claims in the United States raised last month’s total to 20 million, but there was still no sign of weakness on Wall Street or Asia.

“Markets tend to outperform the economy in terms of recovery, we will normally see markets recover before we see the real economy recover,” said Jablonski, of Direxion.

Jablonski expects a recovery in European economies by the end of 2020 and a return to growth in 2021. “I just think it’s a multi-layered crisis,” he said.

Late Thursday, Trump set guidelines for reopening U.S. states in a three-step, staggered approach, but his plan was meticulous in detail and left the decisions largely to individual states.

Trump’s plan followed announcements about easing restrictions in Germany, Italy, Spain and some other parts of Europe.

To further improve the mood on Friday, a report gave encouraging data on tests with Gilead Sciences’ experimental remdesivir drug in critically ill patients with Covid-19.

“If proven effective, remdesivir will be a game changer in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially since it is a legacy drug that has existed for many years,” said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 2.82%, to 5,786.96 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 3.15% to 10,625.78 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 3.42%, at 4,499.01 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse / Mib index appreciated by 1.71%, to 17,055.47 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 1.66%, to 6,875.80 points.

In LISBOA, the PSI20 index appreciated 1.59%, to 4,172.21 points.

