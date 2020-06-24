FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 30, 2020. . / Staff (. Staff /)

Jun 24 (.) – European stocks fell on Wednesday, weighed down by defensive sectors, as investors remained wary of outbreaks of coronavirus in several countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600, which had closed in a maximum of almost two weeks in the previous session, was sliding 0.5%, with the values ​​of food and beverages, telecommunications, and health falling between 0.7% and 0 , 8%.

Several US states have recorded record daily increases in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. This, along with a New York Times publication that some European Union countries would be willing to ban the entry of American travelers, also motivated more concern about possible new restrictions that could derail the economic recovery.

The biggest decline in STOXX 600 was for Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group AB, which was down 7.4% after offering to buy NetEnt AB for SEK 19.6 billion ($ 2.12 billion). NetEnt’s shares were up 30%.

German real estate company Leg Immobilien was down 3.2% after presenting plans to launch a capital increase.

Austrian sensor maker AMS was up 4.3% after raising JPMorgan’s recommendation from « neutral » to « overweight », while Dialog Semiconductor was up 6.8% after increasing its quarterly revenue outlook.

(Information from Sruthi Shankar in Bangalore; edited by Anil D’Silva; translated by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk)