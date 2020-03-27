LONDON, Mar 27 (.) – European stocks fell on Friday, slowing the biggest three-day advance in their history in a sign that investors are once again focusing on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, despite hopes for new stimulus measures to combat its economic impact.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index delivered almost 2% in its first operations.

* Although it has recovered nearly 17% since hitting its lowest since 2013 on March 16, it is still more than 26% below the all-time high reached last month, in a liquidation that has subtracted more than $ 3 trillion in value. to European firms.

* Stock markets rose in the week thanks to the support of the trillions of dollars committed worldwide by the authorities in the form of economic stimulus measures.

* European losses came after previous gains in Asia and Wall Street. The MSCI global stock index was down 0.1% on the day and New York Stock Exchange e-Mini futures were down nearly 2%.

* Chinese stocks, which suffered a severe setback this month from the virus, rose 0.32% on Friday. Papers in South Korea, another country hit hard by the pandemic, improved 1.87%.

* In the currency markets, the greenback fell 0.61% to 108.94 yen, on the way to a weekly decline of 2%.

* The index that compares the dollar to a basket of six prominent currencies was up 0.2%, although it was set to close the week with a sharp crash against the Swiss franc, the British pound and the euro.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds fell to 0.7757%, while that of the two-year notes rose to 0.2790%.

* Crude prices showed a disparate price, in a complicated scenario marked by the collapse of fuel demand, hopes for new measures of economic stimulus and concerns about excess supply.

* Gold, which is usually purchased as a safe asset, was down. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $ 1,616.11 an ounce.

(Additional report by Sujata Rao in London and Stanley White in Tokyo; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)