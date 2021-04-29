European stocks fall on higher bond returns and profit taking

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick

Apr 29 (Reuters) – European stocks fell on Thursday, even as bank stocks hit 14-month highs after strong quarterly gains as a surge in euro zone bond yields sent investors taking profits. almost record levels.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 0.3% to 438.77 points, away from a record high of 443.61 reached last week.

* Traders said there was a profit taking after “stellar results”. The STOXX 600 had soared to record highs in anticipation of a strong earnings season, as well as optimism about COVID-19 vaccination programs.

* Bank stocks were the best performers of the day, after Standard Chartered added a number of strong reports this week, including those from HSBC and Santander.

* The sector was also supported by a rise in euro zone bond yields, after US economic growth and German inflation data were higher than expected, strengthening the case for a reduction in central bank stimuli. Treasury yields hit a two-week high.

* But rising returns put pressure on other European sectors, particularly cyclical stocks that have rebounded this year. Travel and leisure stocks, the best performing European sector this year, fell 0.7%, after hitting all-time highs.

* Auto stocks led losses Thursday with a 2.6% drop after US manufacturer Ford said a global semiconductor shortage could cut second-quarter production in half.

* Among the downs, the Milan-listed stocks of steel tube maker Tenaris fell 6.8% and were among the top losers from the STOXX 600, after the company posted a larger than expected 30% drop in structural earnings in the first quarter.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Additional report by Julien Ponthus, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)