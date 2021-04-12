European stocks fall from record highs, focus shifts to corporate earnings

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

Apr 12 (Reuters) – European stocks fell from record highs on Monday as investors took profits ahead of the quarterly corporate earnings season, though two French utilities rose on news of a merger deal after months of disputes.

* Veolia and Suez papers climbed 9.7% and 7.7%, respectively, after water and waste management firms agreed to a € 13 billion (about $ 15.4 billion) merger. .

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed about 0.5% down after hitting record highs on Friday, with the technology, travel and leisure and commodities sectors leading the declines.

* The major Wall Street indices were also falling, as investors waited for economic data and the start of the earnings season that could justify the high valuations in the market.

* Corporate results in Europe will accelerate later in the month, with analysts expecting a 47.4% increase in first quarter earnings from companies that make up the STOXX 600, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. Much of the support would come from firms linked to cyclical and industrial consumption.

* Britain’s FTSE 250 index of local mid-cap firms fell 0.4%, hovering around its all-time highs, after shops, pubs, gyms and hair salons reopened after three months of closure.

* Bets on a global economic recovery, fueled by massive stimulus, helped the STOXX 600 finally regain its pre-coronavirus pandemic highs last week, with its rebound being contained by slow vaccine distribution and a new wave of infections In the continent.

* Low-cost carriers easyJet and Ryanair lost 3.9% and 3.6% after HSBC lowered its recommendation of the securities to “hold” due to concerns about demand as economies reopen.

