European stocks continue to recover after falls due to the US CPI

The focus is on inflation and its potential impact on the monetary policies of the large central banks. “If inflation” does not ease “in the US in the second half of the year, it is very likely that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be forced to start withdrawing monetary stimulus earlier than expected, starting with reducing its bond purchases and, months later, raising its benchmark interest rates – the market expects it to start increasing rates by the end of 2022 while the Fed maintains that it will not do so before the end of 2023 ”, indicate the Link Securities analysts.

“Inflation is and will be in the short / medium term the variable to” follow “by investors, a variable that will largely determine their investment strategies,” they add.

The European and US stock markets took a breather yesterday after several very difficult sessions, closing most of their main indices higher

Yesterday the production price index (PPI) for the month of April was published in the US, an index that, like the CPI of the same month the previous day, far exceeded that expected by analysts. However, on this occasion investors chose to ignore this fact, probably because they already expected it and had it more than discounted.

The Labor Department published yesterday that the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.6% in April compared to March, exceeding the expectations of analysts, who expected a lower increase in this price indicator in the month, 0.3%. In the interannual rate, the PPI rose 6.2% in April compared to the 4.2% that it did in March and the 5.9% that analysts expected. This is the highest year-on-year growth rate reached by this variable in a month since the way it is calculated was changed in 2009.

On the other hand, initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 34,000 in the week ended May 8, to 473,000 in seasonally adjusted figures, thus marking a new low since the start of the pandemic. The consensus of analysts expected a higher figure, of 499,000 requests. The moving average of the last four weeks for this variable in turn fell by 28,250 requests, to 534,000, also marking a post-pandemic minimum.

The Dow Jones closed the day on Thursday with a rise of 1.29% after a rebound session in which it recovered part of what was lost the previous day due to fear of the rebound in inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.22% and the Nasdaq rose 0.72%. The New York stock market took the opportunity to buy shares at a cheaper price, especially technological ones, after the falls caused by the April inflation data in the US on Wednesday.

The focus in today’s session is on the publication of US retail sales and industrial production last April, as well as the preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index for May.

Japanese stocks led the rally in Asian markets on Friday, in line with the uptrend on Wall Street, where stocks were bought that would benefit more from an economic recovery.

The rally interrupted a three-day bearish streak for equities globally, as market nerves over accelerating inflation in the United States eased as Federal Reserve officials reiterated that price pressures stemming from the reopening of the economy would be transitory.

“US equities were up, so there is a bit of relief in Asia,” said Frank Benzimra, director of Asia equities strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

However, “we are certainly going to have some volatility in the short term,” as markets react to the CPI and other economic indicators for clues about the path of US monetary policy.

The Fed could open the debate on reducing its asset purchases as early as next month’s monetary policy meeting, according to this analyst.

According to a Reuters poll, economists estimate that inflation measured in terms of the consumer price index or PCE must reach 2.8% to begin to bother members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Economists believe the Fed would tolerate a rate above that level for three months before acting. The predictions remained in a range between 2.3% and 4.0% with a modal response of 2.5%. The latter compares with the previous estimate of 1.8% in March, and is the highest since February 2020.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,211 greenbacks.

In the commodity market, oil prices remain in the red. The reference Brent in Europe loses 0.15%, to 66.97 dollars; while the US West Texas yielded 0.02% to $ 63.80.