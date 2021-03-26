European stocks close the week at record highs; mining and technology shine

By Sruthi Shankar

Mar 26 (Reuters) – European stocks ended the week at record highs, led by large mining and steel companies as investors ignored concerns about the third wave of coronavirus infections and focused on prospects for a recovery. solid global.

* The benchmark STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% on Friday, enough to post its fourth weekly rise and fall seven points off a record high.

* Mining, oil and gas stocks provided the main boost to the index, while defensive sectors, such as healthcare and utilities, posted slight declines.

* Led by semiconductor manufacturers, especially by advances from ASML and ASM International, the STOXX 600 technology sub-index added 2.7%, its biggest weekly increase since the beginning of November.

* At the beginning of the week, operations had been weak, affected by concerns about lockdowns and the slow pace of vaccination in the euro zone, although optimism for a speedy economic recovery in the United States – supported by stimuli – improved the panorama.

* “Ultimately, we will still have abundant fiscal and monetary support as economies reopen,” said Ankit Gheedia, head of equity strategy at BNP Paribas Europe.

* With expectations placed on the rebound in the economy, the share of the world’s largest steelmaker, Arcelormittal, advanced 7.4%, while the shares of Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP Group added between 3.7% and 5 %.

* Shares in shipping company AP Moller Maersk rallied to close 5.5% higher for the day, following heavy losses the day before due to the blockage of the Suez Canal due to a stranded container ship.

* Spain’s Banco Santander added 2.2% after announcing that it will offer to buy an 8.3% stake in its Mexican unit that it does not yet own, strengthening its business influence in Latin America.

(Reports by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)