European stocks close stable near all-time high

Apr 7 (Reuters) – European stocks were little changed, closing just below all-time highs on Wednesday, in a session in which the healthcare sector was among the main declines, while optimism about rapid vaccination campaigns and the weakness of the pound helped UK stocks.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index was down 0.1%, just below the close of highs of 435.26 on Tuesday. Health stocks fell 0.8%, leading the sector declines.

* The UK’s FTSE 100, with a large volume of export companies, gained 0.9% as a weaker pound boosted dollar gains, while the country-centric mid-cap index hit a record as Britain began rolling out Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

* “It appears that while the UK’s leading equity index and mid-cap equity index enjoy the optimism surrounding the country for the post-COVID resurgence, the British pound has been hit by concerns over the vaccine program “said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

* A rebound in economically sensitive sectors such as banks, energy and automakers pushed European stocks to pre-pandemic levels earlier this week, as investors are betting on a strong global economic recovery fueled by vaccines and stimulus measures without precedents.

* A final reading of the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index showed that business activity in the euro zone returned to growth in March, supported by a record expansion in the manufacturing sector and as the service industry coped with the new lockdowns better than the expected.

* Earning season is scheduled to begin this month and investors are expecting a strong recovery. Profits for STOXX 600 companies are expected to increase 47.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

