European stocks close near record highs

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks rose to near their all-time highs on Monday, with tech stocks leading the way as investors counted on the strength of corporate earnings to keep the market going.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.1% to 445.07 points, just shy of its all-time high of 446.19 points.

* Tech stocks rose 1%, while sectors more sensitive to the economy, such as banks and natural resources, fell.

* “Our short-term focus on the reflation operation and on sectors such as energy and finance is not as exciting as the case for growth and technology,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS.

* “Although global stocks are now around 20% above their pre-pandemic highs, a combination of strong earnings growth and reasonable valuations relative to still low bond yields points to more uploads, “he added.

* Stock market activity was weak, with the markets of Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany closed for holidays.

* British company Cineworld Group Plc jumped 3.2% after the animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” drew more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 shutdown.

* Helping confidence, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Friday that it is still too early to discuss the end of her 1.85 trillion euro (2.3 trillion) emergency bond purchase plan. Dollars).

* Your comments came after some of your colleagues asked that spending cuts be considered. The central bank will meet early next month to discuss its monetary policy.

(1 dollar = 0.8192 euros)

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)