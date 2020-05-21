European stock exchanges closed mostly on Thursday, the 21st. The possible impacts of the coronavirus on the activity weighed, still amid doubts about the success in the reopening processes, as well as tensions between the United States and China. Indicators have been monitored and do not seem to show, at least for now, a robust resumption in activity.

The Stoxx 600 pan-European index closed down 0.75%, at 340.26 points.

The negative movement of the continent’s squares occurred since the beginning of the day. Faced with doubts about the risk of a second wave of contagion by coronavirus that would hinder recovery, data were released, still showing a weak outlook. The euro zone composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from a record low of 13.6 in April to 30.5 in the May preliminary, above forecast by 24 analysts, but well below the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion in this research.

On the geopolitical front, news of possible sanctions between the United States and China was on the radar. BBH believes that after the People’s Congress that takes place in the coming days, Beijing may react more strongly to American attacks, while the CIBC has warned that international politics may interfere with the global economy and distort decisions about trade barriers.

In the UK, the composite PMI rose from 13.8 in April to 28.9, but below analysts’ forecast of 33.0. Capital Economics commented in a report that the survey data show that the worst may have passed, with the relaxation of the quarantine on May 13 that allowed some companies to reopen. “But it looks like the recovery will be slow,” says the consultancy on the country. On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 fell 0.86% to 6,015.25 points, with Lloyds down 4.94%.

In Frankfurt, the DAX index fell 1.41% to 11,065.93 points. Among the stocks in focus, Lufthansa rose 2.70%, after rising more than 5% in part of the trading session, with investors looking favorably on the news that the negotiation of a German government aid package for the company is advancing. aerial. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank had declines of 2.03% and 2.55%, respectively.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC 40 index decreased by 1.15%, to 4,445.45 points. French banks did not do well either, with BNP Paribas down 1.86% and Crédit Agricole, 3.03%.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB index fell 0.73%, to 17,087.06 points. Among the most traded securities, Telecom Italia ended stable, Intesa Sanpaolo fell 1.18% and Enel rose 1.25%. The oil company Eni lost 2.46%.

On the Madrid Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35 index went against the majority and rose 0.04%, to 6,686.10 points. In Lisbon, the PSI 20 index fell 0.20%, to 4,214.95 points.

